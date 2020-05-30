Home
Paul HORLOCK Notice
HORLOCK Paul of Port Kembla



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, 27 May 2020. Loved husband of Sue. Dearly loved father and father in law of Ben and Allison, Amy and Steven. Loved special Poppy of Lily, Noah, Summah, Jasmine, Violet, and Teleah. Dear son of Jean and the late Barrie. Paul will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 62 Years

Forever in our hearts



A private family service will be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Friday, 5 June 2020 at 12noon. Due to the current restrictions, numbers are limited to 50 and we encourage you to contact the family prior to the service. The family also kindly invite you to watch Paul's service via a link available through funeralannouncement.com.au.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 30, 2020
