GODIN Paul of Farmborough Heights
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 4 September 2019. Loved husband of Jenny. Loved brother of Nancy Ordonez, Cindy Godin (dec). Loved brother in law of John and Sandy Sperring. Paul will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in America.
Aged 71 Years
In Gods Care
Our memories of you will be
treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Paul's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Wednesday, 11 September 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019