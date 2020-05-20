|
|
DIETRICH Paul of Tarrawanna
formerly of Balgownie
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 14 May 2020. Beloved husband of Diana. Dearly loved father and father in law of Frances, Ron and Juanita, John, Steven and Melissa, and Tonia. Cherished Pop of his 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Loved brother of Noel (dec), and Betty. Paul will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 92Years
Rest in Peace
A private service will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 20, 2020