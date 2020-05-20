Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul DIETRICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul DIETRICH

Add a Memory
Paul DIETRICH Notice
DIETRICH Paul of Tarrawanna

formerly of Balgownie



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 14 May 2020. Beloved husband of Diana. Dearly loved father and father in law of Frances, Ron and Juanita, John, Steven and Melissa, and Tonia. Cherished Pop of his 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Loved brother of Noel (dec), and Betty. Paul will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 92Years

Rest in Peace



A private service will be held.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -