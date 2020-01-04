Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
Funeral
Following Services
Wollongong Lawn Cemetery
Wyllie Road
Kembla Grange
Paul DE SMUSZKO Notice
DE SMUSZKO Paul of Wollongong formerly of Berkeley



Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on Friday, 27 December 2019. Beloved son of Benny (dec) and Margaret. Loved brother and brother in law of Peter and Lynne, Julie and David, Lisa and Stuart, and loving father and Uncle. Paul will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 62 Years

Forever in our Hearts

Reunited with dad



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Paul's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday, 6 January 2020 at 12pm. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020
