|
|
DE SMUSZKO Paul of Wollongong formerly of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on Friday, 27 December 2019. Beloved son of Benny (dec) and Margaret. Loved brother and brother in law of Peter and Lynne, Julie and David, Lisa and Stuart, and loving father and Uncle. Paul will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 62 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Reunited with dad
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Paul's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday, 6 January 2020 at 12pm. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020