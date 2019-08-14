|
BOLAND Patrick Joseph of Woonona
Passed away peacefully on Monday 12 August 2019. Beloved husband of Molly (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Marie and Michael, Anne and Mark, Michael and Kellie. Much loved grandfather of Nicholas, Ben, Alexis, John, Anthony and great grandad to Jacob, Elijah, Kayla and Beau. Pat will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 89 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Reunited with Molly
Requiem Mass for the repose of Patrick's soul will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Park Road Bulli on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1.30pm.
Relatives and friends of the Boland family
are invited to attend
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019