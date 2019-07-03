|
HALEY: Patrick John (John) 28 June, 2019 peacefully after a very long illness. Of Corrimal. Formerly of Lithgow. Beloved husband of Joan, dearly loved father & father-in-law of Garry & Debbie, Joanne & Stephen, adored Pop of Allison, Shane, Karissa, Tara and his 5 great grandchildren, dear brother of Thomas, Bartholomew (both dec), Emma & fond uncle of their families. Aged 87 years Always loved & sadly missed. Prayers for the repose of the soul of PATRICK will be offered in St Patrick's Catholic Church Mort Street, Lithgow ON FRIDAY (5TH JULY, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the prayers the cortege will proceed to the Lawn No. 2 portion of Lithgow Cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 3, 2019