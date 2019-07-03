Home
Services
Kerry Linegar Funerals
157 Mort Street
Lithgow , New South Wales 2790
02 6351 2661
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick HALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick John HALEY

Add a Memory
Patrick John HALEY Notice
HALEY: Patrick John (John) 28 June, 2019 peacefully after a very long illness. Of Corrimal. Formerly of Lithgow. Beloved husband of Joan, dearly loved father & father-in-law of Garry & Debbie, Joanne & Stephen, adored Pop of Allison, Shane, Karissa, Tara and his 5 great grandchildren, dear brother of Thomas, Bartholomew (both dec), Emma & fond uncle of their families. Aged 87 years Always loved & sadly missed. Prayers for the repose of the soul of PATRICK will be offered in St Patrick's Catholic Church Mort Street, Lithgow ON FRIDAY (5TH JULY, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the prayers the cortege will proceed to the Lawn No. 2 portion of Lithgow Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices