Patrick Aloysius MURPHY

Patrick Aloysius MURPHY Notice
MURPHY Patrick Aloysius of Mount Keira



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan. Dearly loved father and father in law of Margaret and Michael, Gary and Fran, Barbara, John. Loving pop of his 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Loved brother of Kevin, Maureen, Margaret (dec). Pat will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 91 Years

In God's Care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pat's funeral service to be held at St Therese Catholic Church, 2 Powell Street, West Wollongong on Friday September 13, 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



Prior to Mass commencing the

Rosary will be said



In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent De Paul Society would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019
