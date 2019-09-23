|
TRAYNOR Patricia Passed away peacefully on 18th September 2019. Loved wife of Cliff (dec) and loving mother of Micheal, Stuart, Carol, Ian, Tony and Gary. A much loved mother-in-law and Nanna Pat to 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A cherished sister of 10 and sister-in-law and aunty to the many widespread descendants of Ida and Bill McGrath of The Rock and the Traynor family of Wagga. A dear friend of many in her beloved parish of St John Vianneys and beyond.
Aged 91 Years
Somewhere.....over the Rainbow....
Requiem Mass for the repose of Patricia's soul will be celebrated at St John Vianneys Catholic Church, Princes Highway, Fairy Meadow on Tuesday 24thSeptember 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka..
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 23, 2019