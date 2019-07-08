Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia SEWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Pat" SEWELL

Add a Memory
Patricia "Pat" SEWELL Notice
SEWELL Patricia 'Pat' of Unanderra



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on July 5, 2019. Beloved Wife of Ron. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Mark and Diane, Neil (dec), Karen. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pat will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 89 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Uniting Church Keiraview, 34 Fisher Street, West Wollongong on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 11am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.