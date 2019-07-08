|
SEWELL Patricia 'Pat' of Unanderra
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on July 5, 2019. Beloved Wife of Ron. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Mark and Diane, Neil (dec), Karen. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pat will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 89 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Uniting Church Keiraview, 34 Fisher Street, West Wollongong on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 8, 2019