Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4284 3103
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia MURRAY


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Patricia MURRAY Notice
MURRAY (Burrows) Patricia In Loving Memory

Passed Away Peacefully 26 August 2019



Devoted Wife of David (dec). Loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Tricia, Robert (dec) and Rhonda, Lesley and Stuart, Graeme and Deb. Treasured Nanna of Kasey, Scott, Brittany, David, Candice, Glenn and Jackson. Great Nanna of Piper. Adored Sister of Betty and Janice.



Always In Our Hearts



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Service celebrating the life of PATRICIA to be held in St Albans Anglican Church, 121 Princes Highway, Corrimal on Monday 2 September 2019, commencing at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations to Palliative Care will be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices