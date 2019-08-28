|
MURRAY (Burrows) Patricia In Loving Memory
Passed Away Peacefully 26 August 2019
Devoted Wife of David (dec). Loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Tricia, Robert (dec) and Rhonda, Lesley and Stuart, Graeme and Deb. Treasured Nanna of Kasey, Scott, Brittany, David, Candice, Glenn and Jackson. Great Nanna of Piper. Adored Sister of Betty and Janice.
Always In Our Hearts
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Service celebrating the life of PATRICIA to be held in St Albans Anglican Church, 121 Princes Highway, Corrimal on Monday 2 September 2019, commencing at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations to Palliative Care will be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 28, 2019