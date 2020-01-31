|
|
MOSTYN Patricia (nee Hanley) (Pat)
27.01.1931 - 28.01.2020
Daughter of George Reginald Hanley
& Mary Hanley.
Beloved mother of
Deborah (dec.), Richard (dec.),
Genevieve & Paul and Rebecca.
Loving Nanna Pat to Ellen and Kaylee.
Sister to Bill (dec.), Bob & Di, Clare & Jim and Michael & Lyn.
Pat will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
A service will be held at St Francis Xavier Cathedral, Wollongong on Tuesday 4 January at 1.30pm
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020