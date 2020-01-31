Home
Services
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:30 PM
St Francis Xavier Cathedral
Wollongong
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia MOSTYN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia (Hanley) MOSTYN


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Patricia (Hanley) MOSTYN Notice
MOSTYN Patricia (nee Hanley) (Pat)



27.01.1931 - 28.01.2020



Daughter of George Reginald Hanley

& Mary Hanley.

Beloved mother of

Deborah (dec.), Richard (dec.),

Genevieve & Paul and Rebecca.

Loving Nanna Pat to Ellen and Kaylee.

Sister to Bill (dec.), Bob & Di, Clare & Jim and Michael & Lyn.



Pat will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.



A service will be held at St Francis Xavier Cathedral, Wollongong on Tuesday 4 January at 1.30pm
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -