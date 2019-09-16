Home
PATRICIA KATHLEEN "PATSY" GREW

PATRICIA KATHLEEN "PATSY" GREW Notice
GREW PATRICIA KATHLEEN 'PATSY' of Austinmer



Passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the Late Kevin. Loving mother and mother in law of Cathy-Anne and Peter, Matthew and Lynne, Michael and Kay, Tim and Suzie, Daniel (dec), Simon and Sue. Much loved Grandma to her 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



Aged 90 Years

At Rest



Requiem Mass for the repose of Patsy's soul will be held at St Michael's Catholic Church,325 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Thirroul on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 11am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 16, 2019
