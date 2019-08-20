|
|
CREHAN (Ryan) Patricia Joan of Port Kembla
Patricia passed away peacefully on Friday 16th August, 2019. Beloved wife of Jack (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John & Wilga, Ron & Lynn, Noel, Alan & Kerry, Julie & Greg. Loved Nan to her grandchildren & great grandchildren. Special Mum to Robert & Kim . Patricia will be sadly missed by her family and dear friends.
Aged 93 Years
Patricia's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church 39 Kembla St Port Kembla on Thursday 22nd August, 2019 commencing at 11am. Following Mass the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery 230 Kanahooka Rd Kanahooka for committal.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 20, 2019