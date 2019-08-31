|
|
GOWERS Patricia 'Trish' Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family 27 August 2019. Dearly loved and adored mother and mother in law of Michael and Mary, Melissa and David, Leanne and Alex. Much loved and cherished Nan to all her grandkids. Loved sister and sister in law of June and Colin, Hazel and loved by her nieces and nephews. Trish will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 66 Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Trish's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10am.
Upon request by the family please wear
colourful clothing
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 31, 2019