Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia GOWERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Trish" GOWERS

Add a Memory
Patricia "Trish" GOWERS Notice
GOWERS Patricia 'Trish' Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family 27 August 2019. Dearly loved and adored mother and mother in law of Michael and Mary, Melissa and David, Leanne and Alex. Much loved and cherished Nan to all her grandkids. Loved sister and sister in law of June and Colin, Hazel and loved by her nieces and nephews. Trish will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 66 Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Trish's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10am.



Upon request by the family please wear

colourful clothing



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.