|
|
EVE Patricia Passed away peacefully on 14 January 2020. Dearly beloved Wife to Eric (dec). Adored Mother and Mother in law to Michelle & Robert, David & Janelle. Cherished Nanna to Olivia, Georgia, Anastasia, Molly and Samuel.
Aged 86 Years
'In God's Care'
A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia will be offered at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Jerematta Street, Dapto on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 commencing at 11am.
A Private Burial will take place
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 18, 2020