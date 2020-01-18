Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Jerematta Street,
Dapto
Patricia EVE


1933 - 2020
Patricia EVE Notice
EVE Patricia Passed away peacefully on 14 January 2020. Dearly beloved Wife to Eric (dec). Adored Mother and Mother in law to Michelle & Robert, David & Janelle. Cherished Nanna to Olivia, Georgia, Anastasia, Molly and Samuel.



Aged 86 Years

'In God's Care'



A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia will be offered at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Jerematta Street, Dapto on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 commencing at 11am.



A Private Burial will take place



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 18, 2020
