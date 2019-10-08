Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Patricia "Pat" EVANS

Patricia "Pat" EVANS Notice
EVANS Patricia 'Pat' of Warrawong



Passed away peacefully on 5 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Adored mother and mother in law of Susan, Terry and Franca, Mick. Loving Nan of Samantha, Michael, Jonathon, Jaye, and great nan of 9. Pat will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the UK.



Aged 79 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pat's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 8, 2019
