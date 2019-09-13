Home
Patricia BELLINATO

Patricia BELLINATO Notice
BELLINATO Patricia of Fairy Meadow Passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at home. Beloved wife of Giuliano. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Walter and Marisa, Elena and Travis, Carlo and Lisa. Much loved Nonna of Lauren, Nathan, Daniel, Matthew, Marco, Luca. Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy. Aged 68 Years Sei Sempre Nei Nostri Cuori Requiem Mass for the repose of Patricia's soul will be celebrated in St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Road, Warrawong on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 10am. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Rosary will be recited in the Chapel, St Mary Star of the Sea, Harbour Street, Wollongong on Sunday September 15, 2019 at 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations to The Smith Family Learning for Life would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019
