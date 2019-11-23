|
|
TOWERS Pat of Nowra
formerly of Albion Park Rail
Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday, 20 November 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ray and Sue, Gary and Desley, Graeme and Heather. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Valda and Judy.
Pat will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 96 years
Our memories of you will
be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pat's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday, 26 November 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019