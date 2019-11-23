Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
Pat TOWERS

Pat TOWERS Notice
TOWERS Pat of Nowra

formerly of Albion Park Rail



Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday, 20 November 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ray and Sue, Gary and Desley, Graeme and Heather. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Valda and Judy.

Pat will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 96 years

Our memories of you will

be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pat's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday, 26 November 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019
