JOHNSTON Pat Formerly of Balgownie
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Lynne, Ian, Mark and Lea. Much loved Nanna of her grandchildren Andrew, Lauren, Lisa (dec), David, Nathan and her great grandchildren Declan, Tobey, Daisy, Brody and Evelyn. Pat will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
In her 94th year
Sadly missed by all
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pat's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to the
Heart Foundation would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 28, 2019