GLEESON Pat â€˜Rusty Bucket'

Passed away suddenly in the arms of his loving wife on October 2, 2019. Shining Star of Marilyn. Much loved father of Shane, Debby, Brett, Janette, Michelle, and Kim. Loving Pop and Bop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law. Pat will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 78 Years

May your star always shine bright



Pat's funeral service will be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 10, 2019
