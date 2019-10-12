|
BOYD Pat of Windang
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on October 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jock. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Stephen and Debbie, Cherie and Mark. Adored Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pat will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
Aged 90 Years
At Rest
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pat's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Monday October 14, 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019