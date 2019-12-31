|
CICINO Pasquale of Warrawong
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 26 December 2019. Beloved husband of Vera. Loving father and father-in-law of Walter and Giovanna, Danny and Louise. Much loved Nonno of Adrian and Felicity, Justin, Jamie, Luke, Emily. Pasquale will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Requiem Mass for the repose of Pasquale's soul will be celebrated in St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Road, Warrawong on Thursday January 2, 2019 at 10am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to the crypts of Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Aged 83 Years
Forever in our hearts
In lieu of flowers donations to
Australian Lung Foundation
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 31, 2019