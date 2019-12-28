Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Pasquale CICINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasquale CICINO

Add a Memory
Pasquale CICINO Notice
CICINO Pasquale of Warrawong



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 26 December 2019. Beloved husband of Vera. Loving father and father in law of Walter and Giovanna, Danny and Louise. Much loved Nonno of Adrian and Felicity, Justin, Jamie, Luke, Emily. Pasquale will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 83 Years

Forever in our hearts



In lieu of flowers donations to

Australian Lung Foundation

would be greatly appreciated.



Please watch these columns for funeral details.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pasquale's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -