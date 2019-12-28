|
|
CICINO Pasquale of Warrawong
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 26 December 2019. Beloved husband of Vera. Loving father and father in law of Walter and Giovanna, Danny and Louise. Much loved Nonno of Adrian and Felicity, Justin, Jamie, Luke, Emily. Pasquale will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 83 Years
Forever in our hearts
In lieu of flowers donations to
Australian Lung Foundation
would be greatly appreciated.
Please watch these columns for funeral details.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019