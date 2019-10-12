|
FORBES Pamela Rose "Pam" 10.12.1940 - 07.10.2019
Adored Wife of Les (dec). Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of Jenny & Russ and Russell & Mel. Cherished Nana Pam of Megan & Pankaj, Ben & Jade, Emily and Stuart. Much loved Grammy of Evie and Ethan.
It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for PAM to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Tuesday 15th October 2019, commencing at 1.00pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019