Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela MAKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Joan MAKIN

Add a Memory
Pamela Joan MAKIN Notice
MAKIN (nee Graham) Pamela Joan

Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 15 July 2019. Beloved wife of Ian. Dearly loved mother of Jo, Scott, and Glenn. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pamela will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 80 Years

In Gods Care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pamela's funeral service to be held at Uniting Church Corrimal, 4 Russell Street Corrimal on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.