|
|
MAKIN (nee Graham) Pamela Joan
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 15 July 2019. Beloved wife of Ian. Dearly loved mother of Jo, Scott, and Glenn. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pamela will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 80 Years
In Gods Care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pamela's funeral service to be held at Uniting Church Corrimal, 4 Russell Street Corrimal on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 18, 2019