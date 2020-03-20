Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
View Map
Pamela Dianne CRAWFORD

Pamela Dianne CRAWFORD Notice
CRAWFORD Pamela Dianne of Kanahooka



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, 16 March 2020. Our hearts will ache in sadness, our silent tears will flow. For what it means to lose you, no one will ever know. A silent thought. A secret tear. Keeps your memory ever near. Death leaves a heart ache. No one can heal. Love leaves a memory on one can steal. Always loved, will be missed and very dear.



Aged 73 years

Will love you to the moon and back 'Grandma'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pamela's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Monday, 23 March 2020 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Save the Box

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 20, 2020
