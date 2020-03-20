|
|
CRAWFORD Pamela Dianne of Kanahooka
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, 16 March 2020. Our hearts will ache in sadness, our silent tears will flow. For what it means to lose you, no one will ever know. A silent thought. A secret tear. Keeps your memory ever near. Death leaves a heart ache. No one can heal. Love leaves a memory on one can steal. Always loved, will be missed and very dear.
Aged 73 years
Will love you to the moon and back 'Grandma'
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pamela's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Monday, 23 March 2020 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Save the Box
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 20, 2020