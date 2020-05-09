|
|
HEFKO Onufry â€˜Roy' of Fairy Meadow
Passed away and finally at peace on Friday, May 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn. Dearly loved father of Pauline and John. Cherished Grandpa Roy of Bonnie, Tim, Soul, Fynn and Uncle Roy to his extended family in England and to his adopted family in Australia and the United States (USA). Roy will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and abroad.
Aged 94 Years
In God's Care
'GOD BLESS YOU'
The family kindly invite you to watch Roy's funeral service via a link available through funeralannouncement.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 9, 2020