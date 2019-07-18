Home
Olive WAKEFORD


1927 - 2019
Olive WAKEFORD Notice
WAKEFORD (Bartley) Olive Aged 92 years



Late of Wollongong formally of Keiraville.



Passed away peacefully on 16/07/2019. Beloved Wife of Phil for 71 years. Dear Mother & Mother-in-law of Mary (dec'd), Phil & Robin, Anne & Michael Peacock, Chris & Leigh, Julie & Gerard Dunn. Special Nanna of Alan, Matthew, Geoffrey, Mitchell, Patrick, Jane, Nadine, Ben, James, John & Brendan. Great Nanna of Jett & Amelia.



Sister & Sister-in-law of Cath & Alex Day (both dec'd), Allan (Digger) & Mollie Bartley, (both dec'd) John (dec'd) & Margaret Bartley, Ray (dec'd) & Patricia Bartley.



Sister-in-law of George & Vera, Eileen & Jack Hanigan, Clarice, Harold, Norman (Barney) & Betty (all dec'd)



Peace Perfect Peace



Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Olive will be offered at St Francis Xavier Cathedral, 36 Harbour Street, Wollongong on Monday 22nd July, 2019 commencing at 11am. Following Mass the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery, Kanahooka for burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 18 to July 20, 2019
