1953 - 2019
OLGA ADELE LIHOU Notice
OLGA ADELE LIHOU nee Stobie Passed away peacefully with loving family by her side on October 26th 2019, of North Wollongong. Loved and cherished mother of Rachael and Gabe (dec), and mother-in-law of Greg. Proudest grandma of Thomas. Loving daughter of Ruth & Alfred. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Vickii, Robert & Dale, and aunty of Sara, Brett, Kirby, Eve, Kate, Ellee and their families. An amazing lady who will be missed by all of her cousins, extended family and many dear friends.



Aged 66 Years

Lived Life To The Max

'Here's Cheers'



Relatives and friends of Olga are invited to a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday November 4th 2019 commencing at 12pm.

Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers

to the Illawarra Cancer Carers, a box will

be located at the Chapel for this purpose.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019
