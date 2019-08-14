|
|
STENNING Norman Ralph of Woonona
Passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth. Much loved father, father in law, grandfather and great grandfather. Norman will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 95 Years
In God's care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Norman's funeral service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Park Road Bulli on Friday August 16, 2019 at 11:30am, to be followed by burial in Bulli Cemetery, Carrington Street, Bulli .
In lieu of flowers donations to
Asthma Foundation would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 14, 2019