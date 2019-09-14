|
|
BROWN Norman Leslie
Passed away peacefully on 9 September 2019. Beloved husband of Doreen. Dearly loved father and father in law of Julie and Brian, Grahame and Debbie, Greg, Jenny. Much loved Pa of his grandchildren Daniel, Melissa, Kieran, Lauren, Rhys and his 11 great grandchildren. Loved brother of Ron (dec), John, Gordon, Flonnie, Roy (dec), Norman will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 88 Years
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Norman's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to the
Motor Neuron Disease Research
Institute Australia would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 14, 2019