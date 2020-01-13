Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:30 PM
Norma SMITH


1924 - 2020
Norma SMITH Notice
SMITH Norma Passed away peacefully surrounded with the love of her family on Thursday, 9 January 2020. Beloved Mother and Mother in law to Bruce, Allen & Joanne, Pauline & Stephen. Loving Grandmother to Rebecca, Sarah, Jade and Krystal. Great Grandmother to Lochlan and Carter. Norma will be dearly missed by all the family and friends who were blessed to have her in their lives.



God Has You In His Keeping

We Have You Forever In Our Hearts



Relatives and friends of Norma are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Friday 17 January 2020 commencing at 2.30pm. Please consider a donation in lieu flowers to a Children's Hospital, a box will be located at the Chapel for this purpose.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
