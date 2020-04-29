Home
Norma Shirley MYERS

Norma Shirley MYERS Notice
MYERS Norma Shirley of Dapto

formerly of Cooma



Passed away after a long illness surrounded by loving family on Sunday, 19 April 2020. Beloved wife of Harry. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Gary (dec), Glen and Chris, Kent (dec), Peter, Scott and Therese. Cherished Nana of Belinda, Tiana, Cassie, Holly and her many other grandchildren and great grandchildren. Norma will be sadly missed by her loving family.



Aged 92 years

Our memories of you will

be treasured forever



A private service has been held



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 29, 2020
