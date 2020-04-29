|
|
MYERS Norma Shirley of Dapto
formerly of Cooma
Passed away after a long illness surrounded by loving family on Sunday, 19 April 2020. Beloved wife of Harry. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Gary (dec), Glen and Chris, Kent (dec), Peter, Scott and Therese. Cherished Nana of Belinda, Tiana, Cassie, Holly and her many other grandchildren and great grandchildren. Norma will be sadly missed by her loving family.
Aged 92 years
Our memories of you will
be treasured forever
A private service has been held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 29, 2020