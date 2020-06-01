|
|
BEDWELL Norma Sheila of IRT Port Kembla
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 29 May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Glynis (dec), John, Patricia and Les (dec). Much loved Nanna of her grandchildren Matthew, Jonathon, Nathan, Gavin and great grandchildren Adrian, Stella, Asha.
Aged 89 Years
Forever in our hearts
A special friend to many
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Norma's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Thursday, 4 June 2020 at 12pm.
Due to COVID restrictions, family kindly invite you to watch Norma's Service via a link available through funeralannouncement.com.au.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 1, 2020