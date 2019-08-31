|
|
ASHMORE Norma Joan
Passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Beloved wife of the late Ray. Loved mother and mother in law of Jillian and Graham, Wayne and Cheryl. Much loved Grandma to Craig and Sally, Kim and Bodene, Kate and Chad, Sarah and Shaun. Much loved GG and Great Grandma to Ella, Oliver, Mia, Connor, Ben, Alex and Isabel.
Aged 89 Years
Forever in our Hearts
At Norma's request a private service has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 31, 2019