ORFORD (Née Sawtell) Norma Irene of Albion Park,
formerly of Braeside, Keiraville
Passed away peacefully on Monday March 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ron. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Beth, Winsome and Greg, Joy and Paul. Much loved Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Win and Norm (both dec), Marj and Ern (both dec), Reg and Shirley (both dec), Trevor and Kirsty. Norma will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 97 Years
In God's Care
A private service has been held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 28, 2020