Norma Florence BUNTER

Norma Florence BUNTER Notice
BUNTER Norma Florence Of Kiama, formerly of Bowral



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on 2nd January, 2020. Beloved wife of Cecil Bunter (deceased). Loving and devoted mother and mother-in-law of David and Trudi, Jill and Peter and sister of Fay. Cherished Nan of Cloe, Luke, Leah, Nik and Great Grandmother of Elora. Norma will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 97 Years

In God's Care



Norma's family and friends are invited to attend her Service of Thanksgiving to be held at Uniting Church, Manning Street, Kiama on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 11.30am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to the Kiama Cemetery, Princes Hwy, Bombo.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 7, 2020
