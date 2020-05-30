|
|
FELLOWES Norma of Kiama
Passed away peacefully while sleeping on Wednesday, 27 May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eric. Adored mother and mother in law of Carol and Dennis, Jill and Peter, David and Wendy, Geoffrey. Loving Grandma of Chris, Matt, Lauren, Ashley, Lilly and Great Grandma of Harrison. Norma will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends here and in the UK.
Aged 92 Years
Forever in our Hearts
A private service to be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 30, 2020