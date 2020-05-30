Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Norma FELLOWES

Norma FELLOWES Notice
FELLOWES Norma of Kiama



Passed away peacefully while sleeping on Wednesday, 27 May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eric. Adored mother and mother in law of Carol and Dennis, Jill and Peter, David and Wendy, Geoffrey. Loving Grandma of Chris, Matt, Lauren, Ashley, Lilly and Great Grandma of Harrison. Norma will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends here and in the UK.



Aged 92 Years

Forever in our Hearts



A private service to be held.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 30, 2020
