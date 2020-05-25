|
WALSH Norm "Brud" of Berkeley, formerly of Penrith
passed away in hospital on Tuesday 19th of May 2020. Loving husband of Lillian Edith (nee Nobbs). Caring father and father-in-law Jennifer, Julie & Mete, Joanne & Brett, Norm & Tania. Loving grandfather of Aaron, Jarrod, Jessica, Aimee, Emily, Caitlyn and Callum. Adoring great grandfather of Ivee. Norm will be missed with fondness and remain loved by his family and friends.
The family will hold a private service.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 25, 2020