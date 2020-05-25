Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Norm WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norm "Brud" WALSH

Add a Memory
Norm "Brud" WALSH Notice
WALSH Norm "Brud" of Berkeley, formerly of Penrith



passed away in hospital on Tuesday 19th of May 2020. Loving husband of Lillian Edith (nee Nobbs). Caring father and father-in-law Jennifer, Julie & Mete, Joanne & Brett, Norm & Tania. Loving grandfather of Aaron, Jarrod, Jessica, Aimee, Emily, Caitlyn and Callum. Adoring great grandfather of Ivee. Norm will be missed with fondness and remain loved by his family and friends.



The family will hold a private service.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norm's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -