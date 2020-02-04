|
|
JACKSON Norm of Barrack Heights
He passed away suddenly after a short illness on Saturday January 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Lola (dec). Dearly loved father of Glen, Edmond, and Andrew. Loved brother, uncle, and friend to many. Norm will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 79 Years
'Gone fishing'
Reunited with Lola
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Norman's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper St Warrawong on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 1pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 4, 2020