Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Noeline Mary MALONEY


1934 - 2019
Noeline Mary MALONEY Notice
MALONEY Noeline Mary Passed away peacefully at home on August 15th, 2019. Loving wife of Leo. A much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Will be sadly missed by her brothers and sisters, all of her family and her friends.



Nearly 85 Years

Reunited With Loved Ones



Relatives and friends of Noeline are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Friday August 23rd, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019
