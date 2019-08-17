|
|
MALONEY Noeline Mary Passed away peacefully at home on August 15th, 2019. Loving wife of Leo. A much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Will be sadly missed by her brothers and sisters, all of her family and her friends.
Nearly 85 Years
Reunited With Loved Ones
Relatives and friends of Noeline are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Friday August 23rd, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019