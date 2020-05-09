Home
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Noel Peter "Pete" CLARK

Noel Peter "Pete" CLARK Notice
CLARK Noel Peter 'Pete' of Barrack Heights formerly of Cowra



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, 6 May 2020. Dearly loved uncle and great uncle of Barb, Lyn and Trevor, Robyn and Graham, Ruth, Mary (dec), and many great nieces and nephews and great, great uncle to many. Now re-united with his 4 brother and 2 sisters. Pete will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.



Aged 90 Years

Always in our hearts

We will miss your smiling face





A private service will be held.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 9, 2020
