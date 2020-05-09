|
|
CLARK Noel Peter 'Pete' of Barrack Heights formerly of Cowra
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, 6 May 2020. Dearly loved uncle and great uncle of Barb, Lyn and Trevor, Robyn and Graham, Ruth, Mary (dec), and many great nieces and nephews and great, great uncle to many. Now re-united with his 4 brother and 2 sisters. Pete will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Aged 90 Years
Always in our hearts
We will miss your smiling face
A private service will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 9, 2020