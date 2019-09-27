|
|
MILLER Noel Colin Passed away peacefully on September 24th, 2019 at his home in Minnamurra, with loving family by his side. Beloved Husband of Bev. Loving Father and Father-in-law of Scott & Lyn, Cindy & Dwayne. Adored Grandpa of Sam, Emily, Todd, Jackson, Tye, Harrison, Isabelle, Angus, Holli and his Great Grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. The family would like to expecially thank Dr Phil Healey, as well as the Palliative Care Team for the support and care provided to Noel.
Aged 81 Years
'Gone Fishing'
Relatives and friends of Noel are invited to attend a Tribute to his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Monday September 30th, 2019 commencing at 10am.
Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers
to Cancer Research, a box will be located
at the Chapel for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 27, 2019