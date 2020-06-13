Home
Service
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
https://oneroomstreaming.com/ Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: AUGGVE
Nita HOWSON


1924 - 2020
Nita HOWSON Notice
HOWSON Nita

Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on June 5th 2020. Loving Wife to George (dec). Cherished mother and mother-in-law to Ken & Janny, Valerie and Glenda. Adored Nan to Donna, Ben, Adam, Tracy, Tenille, Shantell and their partners and great grandchildren. Loving sister to Betty.



Aged 96 Years





A private service will take place on Monday 15th June 2020 commencing at 12pm.



The service will be live streamed to view the stream https://oneroomstreaming.com/



Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: AUGGVE



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2020
