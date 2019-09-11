|
RIGBY NIKOLAS STEPHEN 7/8/1986 - 5/9/2019
Adored Partner to Jessie and father to Fraser. Cherished Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend.
Relatives and friends of Nik are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate his life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 12th September 2019 commencing at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made at either https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-give-nikolas-rigby-the-send-off-he-deserves or a box will be located at the chapel entrance.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 11, 2019