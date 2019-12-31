Home
Nikola KRSTEVSKI Notice
KRSTEVSKI Nikola Passed away peacefully on 27 December 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marija. Loving father and father in law of Slave and Cena, Tome and Jovanka. Much loved Dedo of Alek and Lidia, Meri and Steve, Steven, Diana and Dominic. Great Dedo to his 7 Great Grandchildren.



Aged 90 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nikola's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira and Charles Street, Port Kembla on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 31, 2019
