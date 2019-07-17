|
|
ANGELOVSKI NIKOLA 'KOLE' of Cringila
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 15 July 2019. Beloved husband of Borka. Dearly loved father and father in law of Goran and Kathy, Klime (dec),Valentina and Milan . Nikola will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 67 Years
Forever in our hearts
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Thursday 18 July, 2019 at 4pm.
Nikola's funeral service will be held in St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Friday, 19 July 2019 at 10am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 17, 2019