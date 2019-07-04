Home
Nicolas (Nick) FLETCHER


1983 - 2019
Nicolas (Nick) FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER Nicolas (Nick) Nick passed away suddenly on Thursday 27th June 2019. Loving husband to Alicia. Devoted Dad to Indie and Kenzie. Loving brother and best mate to Brett. Dear Uncle to all his nieces and nephews and an outstanding man to his extended family & friends.



Aged 36 Years.

A great friend to many, loved by all.



Nick's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate his life to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive Kembla Grange on Monday 8th July, 2019 commencing at 9:30am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 4, 2019
