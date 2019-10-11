Home
Nicola GIUDICE

Nicola GIUDICE Notice
GIUDICE Nicola of Fairy Meadow



Passed away peacefully on 9 October 2019. Dearly loved father and father in law of Enza and Rob Starcic, Carlo and Rebecca Giudice, Robby and Jill Giudice. Much loved Nonno of his grandchildren Bianca, Aleisha and Brad, Emily, Adam, Sarah, Ben, Baran, Taylan, Jacob. Nicola will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends here and in Italy.



Aged 82 Years

Resting peacefully in God's care



Requiem Mass for the repose of Nicola's soul will be celebrated at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Wednesday, 16 October 2019 11am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.

Rosary will be recited in the Chapel, H Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 6pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019
