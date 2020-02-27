Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
View Map
More Obituaries for Neville WOOD
Neville WOOD

Neville WOOD

Neville WOOD Notice
WOOD Neville of Shellharbour



Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, 24 February 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Ailsa. Loving father and father-in-law of Matthew and Alana, Michael and Fransiska, Kirsty and Johnny. Super proud Grandpa and Poppy of his grandsons Jack, Sebastian, Oscar, and Mitchell.



Aged 79 Years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Neville's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Saturday, 29 February 2020 at 10am. In honour of Nev's beautiful garden, we ask that something colourful be worn.



In lieu of flowers donations to

The Royal Flying Doctors Service

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 27, 2020
