WOOD Neville of Shellharbour
Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, 24 February 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Ailsa. Loving father and father-in-law of Matthew and Alana, Michael and Fransiska, Kirsty and Johnny. Super proud Grandpa and Poppy of his grandsons Jack, Sebastian, Oscar, and Mitchell.
Aged 79 Years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Neville's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Saturday, 29 February 2020 at 10am. In honour of Nev's beautiful garden, we ask that something colourful be worn.
In lieu of flowers donations to
The Royal Flying Doctors Service
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 27, 2020